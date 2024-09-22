A 2-Step Cooking Method Gives You The Juiciest Hot Dogs Every Time
Super succulent with a salty and savory profile, it's easy to understand why hot dogs are a fixture at barbecues, ball games, and bonfire hangouts. Despite that creative and funky toppings can impact how satisfying the franks may be, the right cooking method can also elevate the experience. To achieve the juiciest and most flavorful hot dog, all you need to do is follow a 2-step process that consists of poaching and then grilling.
It might seem excessive, but employing a combination of techniques is worth the effort when preparing hot dogs. Essentially, moist-heat methods like poaching — but also simmering, steaming, or boiling — ensure that links cook evenly and without splitting, which often occurs during grilling. That said, because these delicate techniques don't add aesthetics or flavor like dry-heat methods, wieners still benefit from a quick kiss on the grill. In placing the poached links on the barbecue, this allows the hot dogs to gain a wonderful smokiness and visually pleasing char all while maintaining a plump and juicy texture.
To successfully execute the dual method approach, simply add the franks to a gently bubbling pot of water, beer, or broth to warm them. Then place them briefly on a hot grill. Alternatively, you can broil or pan sear the poached hot dogs for a similar effect.
What to remember when following the poach and grill approach
Poaching and then grilling guarantees that hot dogs will be better looking and tasting. However, there are other factors that can impact texture and flavor. For example, some wieners may be naturally juicier based on the type of meat used and its fat content. Though beef and pork tend to be popular choices — we recommend these grocery store brands — a succulent sausage is more than achievable when working with poultry or plant-based alternatives by following a few tips.
Regardless of which hot dogs you enjoy eating, the two-step process works best when links are properly prepped. This means keeping franks intact, rather than slashing or piercing them before cooking. It's true that spiralizing boosts aesthetics, slicing in half increases surface area, and scoring ensures extra crisp casing; the problem is that these cuts allow moisture to escape, reducing a hot dog's plump composition. Of course, splitting can still happen post-poach. The solution? Rotate hot dogs on the grill frequently.
As a final word of advice, be mindful of the time. Preparing hot dogs in two steps is only effective when both techniques are kept brief since cooking for too long causes casings to burst and prompts shriveling. Because they're sold fully cooked, hot dogs only need reheating, anyway. As a rule of thumb, poach for a few minutes and grill for a few seconds. Trust us, you'll be amazed at how deliciously juicy your hot dogs will be!