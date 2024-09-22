A 2-Step Cooking Method Gives You The Juiciest Hot Dogs Every Time

Super succulent with a salty and savory profile, it's easy to understand why hot dogs are a fixture at barbecues, ball games, and bonfire hangouts. Despite that creative and funky toppings can impact how satisfying the franks may be, the right cooking method can also elevate the experience. To achieve the juiciest and most flavorful hot dog, all you need to do is follow a 2-step process that consists of poaching and then grilling.

It might seem excessive, but employing a combination of techniques is worth the effort when preparing hot dogs. Essentially, moist-heat methods like poaching — but also simmering, steaming, or boiling — ensure that links cook evenly and without splitting, which often occurs during grilling. That said, because these delicate techniques don't add aesthetics or flavor like dry-heat methods, wieners still benefit from a quick kiss on the grill. In placing the poached links on the barbecue, this allows the hot dogs to gain a wonderful smokiness and visually pleasing char all while maintaining a plump and juicy texture.

To successfully execute the dual method approach, simply add the franks to a gently bubbling pot of water, beer, or broth to warm them. Then place them briefly on a hot grill. Alternatively, you can broil or pan sear the poached hot dogs for a similar effect.