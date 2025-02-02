Here's How Long You Can Store Leftover Charcoal

For many, grilling is more than just a cooking method; it's a pastime. Almost anything can be made on the grill, and with enough commitment, it can be done year-round. However, the outdoor charcoal grill, which is the best option for juicy chicken, may stand unused for months or even years for the occasional user. But what about that bag of charcoal you kept hanging around? How long before it's time to toss it and buy a new one? Well, it depends on the type of charcoal it is. Lump charcoal is wood that has been slowly burned into nearly pure carbon with no added chemicals or binders. For this reason, it can, in theory, last forever. It has no real shelf life. But that's if, and only if, it's been stored in a dry environment. Moisture is the enemy of charcoal, and it will degrade even the all-natural stuff.

Charcoal briquettes are a different story. They are made from wood byproducts and compressed into uniform cube shapes with chemical binders. These binders lead them to be more susceptible to moisture absorption, making the briquettes difficult or even impossible to light. Plus, if you use self-lighting charcoal briquettes, the igniting chemicals added to the briquettes will eventually evaporate. These types of charcoal still last quite some time but should likely be replaced after a year or two year in storage.