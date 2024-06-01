We Asked A Chef: Always Use A Charcoal Grill For The Juiciest Chicken

When it comes to grilling chicken, like one of our 12 best grilled chicken recipes, we prefer the outside of the meat charred to perfection while the insides are tender and juicy. We've already covered 12 tips for making the absolute best grilled chicken, and we sat down with a grilling expert, Bounce Delray Beach's chef Sean Olnowich, to learn his ultimate, chef-approved chicken grilling secret.

Immediately, Olnowich revealed his trick: Always use a charcoal grill to get perfectly juicy grilled chicken every time. He elaborated, "As I often say, the key to proper outdoor grilling, especially chicken, is cooking over hot natural charcoal." Natural charcoal is lump charcoal derived from burnt wood. It produces less ash when used for grilling and burns hot — hotter than briquettes.

Olnowich explained, "The high heat in the charcoal will both char the meat and seal in the moisture, resulting in a flavorful and juicy meal." Additionally, if your grill has air vents you can open and close or adjust, you can control the grill's temperature, as lump charcoal responds well to changes in oxygen levels. If you're cooking the chicken too quickly, close the vents. Conversely, open the vents when you want the charcoal to burn hotter. Just in case you need a refresher, we've explained 5 types of charcoal, noting more qualities of lump charcoal and the differences between lump charcoal and briquettes.