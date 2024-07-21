Grilled Bourbon Burgers Will Take Your Cookout To The Next Level

Bourbon is an all-American spirit with a government-protected seal and guidelines that require a strict aging process and ingredient ratios. Consequently, bourbon provides a unique complexity and wealth of tasting notes that are as popular in cocktails as they are in food recipes. What better way to combine two American classics than to add bourbon to your next batch of hamburgers?

Bourbon's layers of nutty, sweet, smoky, and earthy notes are the perfect complement to an umami-rich beef burger. Plus, the grilling process and additional spices will accentuate both the bourbon and the meat. Bourbon's popularity as a barbecue pairing along with its use in glazes or marinades for steak and pork forebears the success of grilled bourbon burgers.

There's no real trick to adding this whiskey to your hamburger blend. Recipes for bourbon burgers recommend 1 or 2 tablespoons of bourbon per pound of ground beef. You can add the bourbon straight to the raw meat with common seasonings like Worcestershire sauce along with dried aromatics and spices before forming patties and throwing them on the grill. Bourbon is a seasoning agent that won't overpower its savoriness but will add a notable depth.