The 12 Best Meat Thermometers, According To Online Reviews

As a trained chef, I get asked about kitchen gadgets a lot, and I have two that I recommend to almost everyone. If you're a home baker, the baking tool you need is a kitchen scale, and if you're serious about cooking, you should buy a meat thermometer. In fact, you should actually buy two for your kitchen.

Advertisement

Instant-read thermometers are the kind you poke into your meat from time to time to see if it's done. They're great for things like steaks and seafood. The other kind is a leave-in thermometer, which is heatproof and stays in from start to finish. Most leave-in thermometers now have a probe connected to a digital display, safely away from the heat, through a wire or a wireless connection. You'll use those in your oven or smoker, or on your grill if you're doing a reverse sear.

There are lots of meat thermometers available in both categories with a range of price points and features. Here are a dozen of the very best, according to reviews from online experts and actual home cooks.