For A Flawless Sear On Steak, You Need To Keep It Moving

Mastering the art of flawlessly searing a steak is the key to unlocking maximum flavor and tenderness. Even if you are familiar with the standard rule of placing your steak and not touching it for a few moments while the heat works, you still might make mistakes while searing. Let's take a closer look at how you need to utilize your grill for the ultimate sear.

Hot spots are vital when searing steaks on the grill. Every grill has them, and you must embrace hot spots for a flawless sear. These sizzling zones are where the flames are hottest, promising the perfect sear. The heat these spots hold is the key to caramelization and flavor that will make your steak truly unforgettable. However, you do have to chase them once you start searing.

Once you've preheated your grill to the optimal temperature, identify those hot spots and position your steak directly over them. Then, resist the urge to fiddle with it constantly. Let it sizzle for a good minute without disturbance. This uninterrupted heat transfer is what creates that mouthwatering crust on the outside while locking in all those flavorful juices on the inside. However, once the spot begins to cool down, move the steak to another hot spot on the grill. Keep searing the same side of the steak on hot spots for two to three minutes before starting the process again on the other side.