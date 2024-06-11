Here's How To Plan The Ultimate Summer Barbecue Menu

There's nothing like the smell of the grill wafting on a warm summer breeze, and it's made even better when accompanied by your nearest and dearest gathered together to cook, eat, and enjoy time together. That would explain why more than half of Americans agree that outdoor barbecues are the ideal venue for summer gatherings, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Bush's Beans (via Yahoo! News).

This opportunity to host a cookout is the perfect time to dust off the tongs, don your favorite apron, and get creative with your summer barbecue menu. When it comes to your backyard celebrations, you don't need to get stuck in a rut of hamburgers, hot dogs, and corn on the cob. There are plenty of ways to impress with delicious and inventive dishes by branching out and exploring new ingredients, cuisines, or even serving methods. And it all starts with a plan.