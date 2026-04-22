7 Best Foods For Good Gut Health

Assuming you haven't been living under rock, you're aware of the importance of gut health. The gut (aka the gastrointestinal tract) plays a significant role in overall well-being. Not only does the gut regulate digestion, but it also affects the health of the immune system, nervous system, endocrine system, and cardiovascular system.

It all boils down to your gut microbiome, the bacteria found inside your intestines. This bacteria aids digestion and nutrient absorption, destroys other destructive microorganisms that can cause disease, and regulates your immune system. Consider this: As the largest organ in the immune system, the gut contains about 80 percent of the body's immune cells (or, white blood cells), which identify, attack, and destroy pathogens that cause infections and disease. A healthy gut microbiome also thwarts inflammation — this is noteworthy because chronic inflammation is linked several health concerns, including gastrointestinal disorders like inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and cancer.

The good news is, diet is the leading contributor to a healthy gut, and there are several nourishing foods that help promote a flourishing microbiome. Since the term "several" can seem daunting, I'm here to help you navigate this advancing category. Why me? I've been a nutritionist for over 25 years, and I've seen my share of nutritional crusades. I can assure you, thanks to ongoing and compelling research, that the healthy gut movement is here to stay. Think of your gut as ground zero for overall health and disease prevention, and consider incorporating the following foods regularly.