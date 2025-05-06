Give Pasta Sauce A Protein Boost With One Canned Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A pasta-based meal is easy to make with the staples that you have in your pantry. Other than dried pasta, pasta sauce can be another jarred or canned product that encompasses many flavors and brands. While it's easy enough to pour a jar of pasta sauce over cooked pasta, there's another canned ingredient that'll give your meal a protein boost: beans.

There are many types of canned beans on store-shelves, and some are likely to be in your pantry right now. They're pre-cooked, packed with protein (around 30 grams in a can of kidney beans, for example), and among the most versatile canned ingredients you can find. Beans have an earthy, savory flavor and a pillowy, starchy texture that melds seamlessly into sauces, stews, and soups. In fact, they're already a key ingredient in many Italian pasta dishes like pasta e ceci and pasta e fagioli.

You can utilize a bubbly pan of pasta sauce as a flavorful foundation to add a drained and rinsed can of beans. If you want to make the sauce more texturally cohesive, you can take the back of a wooden or metal spoon to the beans to mash them as you stir them into the sauce. You can also use a hand-held blender like this one from BonesenKitchen to completely pulverize beans, transforming them into a sauce thickener. Of course, beans are ready to eat right out of the can, and they'll bring a pop of texture to pasta sauce or a simple plate of pasta without any further processing.