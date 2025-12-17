What Turmeric Actually Does To Your Dishes

Turmeric makes the list of health food ingredients, evident by its use in a range of recipes from smoothies to juices to immunity shots. But in addition to its numerous possible health advantages, ranging from antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neurological health, turmeric adds several visual and taste benefits to your dishes. Widely popular across the globe, turmeric is used fresh or as a ground spice in a variety of cuisines — from Indian curries and daal to Moroccan tagine to Caribbean stews and jerk seasonings. Perhaps best known for its vibrant orange-yellow color derived from compounds called curcuminoids, the ingredient also provides an earthy, peppery taste, subtle savory notes, and hints of zest.

When cooking with turmeric, you may have heard that it's best to add black pepper to the dish to harness its full potential. This is true for adding the spice to oatmeal or to a stew, since black pepper increases the bioavailability of curcuminoids and their numerous health benefits. Since turmeric's compounds are lipophilic and readily soluble in fats and oils, you can bloom the fresh minced or raw ingredient in oil, ghee, or butter before adding it to a soup or stew to bring out its complex, earthy taste. Or cook turmeric rice with a healthy pat of butter for seriously tasty results.