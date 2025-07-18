Why Turmeric Stains Everything, According To Science

There it is. An unapologetic large, golden blob. The turmeric-based curry you've been meticulously preparing has bubbled over and now there's a stubborn stain on your best white tea towel. We've all been there, and it's not just when making curries; a dusting of turmeric gives sauteed ingredients a gentle boost of umami, so it's a great addition to many dishes. But why does this spice stain so easily? According to experts, there is a scientific reason the spice creates stains, and it boils down to curcumin, the active component that gives turmeric its color.

At first glance, the bright yellow is an obvious issue; in a paste, this quickly absorbs into almost any material — from tea towels to countertops. The curcumin molecules simply bind to the fibers, instantly transferring that vivid color to unwanted surfaces. That's not all, either. Interestingly, there's another reason why these stains are so stubborn. In turmeric, the millions of tiny particles are actually a little oily. As a result, the spice doesn't just discolor items easily; it's not water-soluble, so it is resistant to water-based stain removers.

You can't argue with science. While turmeric may be the golden child of your spice rack, handling turmeric can be a real nightmare so you need to be careful.