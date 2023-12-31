A Dusting Of Turmeric Gives Sauteed Ingredients A Gentle Boost Of Umami

There is no quicker, more effective way to take ingredients from mediocre to mouthwatering than by simply sauteing them. Not only is the technique convenient and straightforward for even newer cooks to master, but it does a great job of unlocking the most appetizing flavors, textures, and aromas of the ingredients through heat and browning. Sauteeing also gives you a fantastic opportunity to toast the spices and seasonings added to your food, creating a one-two punch of flavor that elevates your meals to the next level. Wondering which spices to try? We recommend adding turmeric in your next sauteed dish to give it a complex, savory boost.

Turmeric is a root-like ingredient similar to ginger. It is native to Southeast Asia, where it is heavily used in the cuisine both for its flavor and for its medicinal properties. It can be used either fresh or ground like other spices, and is known for its bright yellow hue as well as its intensely earthy, slightly spicy flavor. Turmeric can be used in both sweet and savory applications when cooking, but it really does shine when added to more umami-forward dishes thanks to its uniquely bitter, almost smoky taste that highlights similar flavors found in the seasoned ingredients. Try it out on everything from basic veggies to seared chicken breast.