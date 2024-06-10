14 Uses For Fresh Turmeric

If you've never worked with fresh turmeric, then you're not alone. And although most folks may have a container of powdered turmeric in their spice rack, it's not typically a daily-use item. We are here to spice up your life in a fresh way with a new favorite ingredient. Turmeric is an incredible superfood that studies have shown can reduce inflammation that may cause chronic diseases — but it also can enhance the look and flavor of almost any dish, sweet or savory. If you're not a fan of the powdered version, just know that there is a difference between dried and fresh turmeric, so it's worth giving the actual root a try.

Fresh turmeric looks quite a bit like ginger, but with bright yellow or orange coloring, and a tender skin. While you may find dried turmeric to be quite subdued, fresh turmeric has a more pronounced taste that will make a bigger impact on your dish. In addition, the fresh version tends to have a more vibrant color and can be used in a plethora of ways that turmeric powder just can't.

Head to your local co-op, farmer's market, or health food store and grab a few roots to get started. Pro tip: Pair turmeric with a little bit of black pepper to help enhance the absorption of its active compound, curcumin, in your system.