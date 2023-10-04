Turmeric Gives White Rice A Flavor Boost Without Salt Or Oil

Rice is the globe's most consumed food, and it's easy to see why. Whether dressed up in an elaborate pilaf, crafted into a comforting congee porridge, or steamed into a tasty side, rice always delivers. And it's straightforward to prepare, whether on a stovetop or with a rice cooker, to get the consistency just right.

If you're keen to spice up classic white rice, consider adding turmeric during cooking. No additional oil or salt is necessary, just a generous teaspoon of ground turmeric tipped straight into the cooking water. The result will have an attractive yellow hue, plus, it'll taste delicious, with a hint of turmeric's characteristic earthy, slightly peppery flavor. It's also a vessel for turmeric's multiple health benefits: Its active ingredient, curcumin, an antioxidant, has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Add a few slices of washed ginger root to the pot, and you'll further increase the anti-inflammatory ingredients, as well as bringing a zip of zingy flavor.

The easygoing pairing melds with a range of weeknight meals, such as pan-fried fish, vegetable curry, or as the basis of a rice bowl. And it's the perfect launching point for further flavors, too. Here are a few more ways from worldwide cuisines to enjoy the bright yellow side.