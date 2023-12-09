Give Your Cornbread An Easy Upgrade With Bright Fruit Flavors

Should cornbread be sweet or savory? While we're not here to settle that hotly contested debate (although we do have several honeyed cornbread recipes), we'd like to suggest adding fruit to your cornbread to the people who stand 10 toes down in their savory conviction to brighten it up.

Sure, many fruits are sweet, but not all of them are. Even a bit of zest from a lemon or orange mixed into the batter can add a slight tang to the treat. Cornbread is warm and comforting but it can also be quite dense. Whether you choose fruit for its piquant qualities or unabashedly aim for sweetness, a little bright flavor uplifts your cornbread while making it moist.

How you add fruit is up to you. Swirl frozen blueberries into the batter or delicately place chopped figs into it to make cast iron fig cornbread. You can even make a quick berry coulis to drizzle over a slice of freshly baked cornbread. If you enjoy your cornbread with a scoop of ice cream or lather honey on top, bringing some fruit into the equation should be right down your alley.