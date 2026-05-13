These Flavorless Costco Cupcakes Make Your Boxed Mix Seem Bakery-Worthy

Costco's bakery section has some of our favorite grocery chain croissants and tasty pita bread, but not every item needs to be placed in your shopping cart. After one of our writers reviewed Costco bakery items, the white cupcakes with white frosting ended up on the "can be missed" list. According to the review, these skippable cupcakes don't offer much in terms of flavor. The cake may be soft, but any noteworthy taste is noticeably absent. The white frosting perched on top of the cupcakes simply adds a cloying layer of sugar that renders this treat less satisfying than even a standard boxed cupcake mix made at home.

"I just got these in my NC location and they were legit the worst cupcakes I have ever had! The frosting was in no way, shape or form buttercream. Whole thing tasted like horrific chemicals," wrote a disappointed shopper on Reddit. Another pointed out a lengthy list of ingredients as a cautionary factor, describing it on Instagram as an "essay of ingredients." For shoppers expecting bakery-quality cupcakes, the overly sweet frosting and artificial taste can come as an unpleasant surprise.