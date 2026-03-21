7 Ways To Make Boxed Cake Mix Taste Like It Came From A Bakery, Without Adding Any Ingredients

Boxed cake mixes may not impress everyone, but they absolutely deserve a spot in the pantry. When you're short on time or baking on a budget — or heck, maybe just craving their nostalgic flavor — these mixes are hard to beat and incredibly convenient. They make whipping up cakes quick, easy, and simple to make without much brainwork. But even the absolute best packaged cake mixes can fall short when compared to bakery-style cakes, which are known for their finer crumb, softer texture, and more tender bite.

Here's the good news: You don't need to overhaul the back-of-the-box recipe or add a bunch of extra ingredients to get bakery-level results. As a trained pastry chef and former bakery owner, I'm here to tell you that there are some straightforward things you can do to improve the taste of a cake-mix-cake — all without adding any ingredients. Simple steps — like baking at a lower temperature, using the right kind of pan, or making one easy liquid substitution — can make a surprisingly big difference. Here are a handful of things to try next time you're in the kitchen with a boxed cake mix in hand.