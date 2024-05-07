Why Sifting Your Flour Twice Is Key When Baking Angel Food Cake

Angel food cake is synonymous with a light and airy texture, and its short ingredients list of just egg whites, sugar, and cake flour has lots to do with it. But there's more within the method than within its members. Since angel food cake lacks the reinforcement of butter and fats, each ingredient is specially treated in a way that bolsters the cake's final texture. There's a right way to whip egg whites for angel food cake, sugar is best added slowly, and when it comes to flour, you better sift it twice.

Sifting flour is not just a routine step for the sake of formality, although it can certainly feel like it. This crucial step helps remove impurities from flour, smoothes out any lumps, and aerates it. In the case of angel food cake, its extremely light batter can benefit from impurity-free flour that doesn't weigh it down. And since whipped egg whites underpin the structure of angel food cake, large clumps may overwhelm the batter and potentially distort the cake's final form.

By all means you want to avoid this, but also want to augment its structure, and that's where sifting twice — or double sifting — is essential. Sifting twice further aerates flour so that your angel food cake is lighter and fluffier. Without sifting at all, chances are your cake will come out dense because of the flour remaining compact. By double sifting, you continue adding air after removing clumps, hence adding size. The difference is clear, as shown by a cup of sifted flour weighing less than that of unsifted flour.