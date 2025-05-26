12 Best Cake Pans, According To Online Reviews
If you are looking to make a birthday cake recipe worth celebrating, want to celebrate an anniversary, or need to bring a tasty treat to share with others, you'll need a good cake pan. There are many different types of cakes, including layer cakes, bundt cakes, sheet cakes, angel food cakes, cheesecakes, and more. Each of these varieties requires the right cake pan. Otherwise, you run the risk of your delicious dessert not looking as good as it should — or even tasting off.
To help you find the best cake pan for your baking needs, we've put together a list of the best products on the market. As we compiled this list, we looked for different types of pans to match the various kinds of cakes readers may wish to bake. Additionally, we closely evaluated customer reviews, looking for products that had a high average rating based on numerous reviews. You can find a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this article. For now, read on to find the best cake pan to add to your kitchen collection.
Wilton aluminum 9-inch round cake pan set
Whether you're looking to create a special Wicked pink and green layer cake or want to stick with a classic vanilla, chocolate, or red velvet recipe, you'll need a good round cake pan set. Consider this set of two 9-inch round cake pans from Wilton to help you meet that objective. Each pan has straight sides, which should help you better implement all those tricks for stacking a layer cake like a professional baker. The pans are made from anodized aluminum, which is known for its ability to provide even heating to help ensure moist and delicious layers. A few additional features of this set include their resistance against rust and the 2-inch height, which is ideal for making two even layers from a box mix or a standard cake recipe. Just keep in mind that the manufacturer recommends hand-washing and thorough drying for the best results.
Reviewers have a lot of positive things to share about this cake pan set from Wilton. Several mention the size of the pans in their write-ups, noting that they are just right for baking various layer cake recipes. Overall, customers are also pleased with the overall thickness and quality of each pan, sharing that they deliver consistent results when baking.
Cuisinart Chef's Classic nonstick 9-1/2-inch fluted cake pan
You can't bake a classic bundt cake without the right pan. The Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Fluted Cake Pan is a top-rated option to help you craft bundt cakes that look as good as they'll taste. This 9 ½-inch pan is made from aluminized steel, which is known for its durability as well as its ability to evenly heat batters. With a nonstick finish over both the interior and exterior, you should find that cakes release easily. The nonstick finish should also simplify the task of hand-washing the pan, though the manufacturer also shares that it is dishwasher-safe. With their rolled edges, some bundt pans are prone to warping. However, Cuisinart worked to avoid that issue by making the edges of this model thicker.
The vast majority of reviewers were impressed enough with this fluted pan from Cuisinart that they gave it a 4- or 5-star rating. One of the features that comes up across many reviews is the non-stick finish and how easy it makes it to release the finished cake. Users appreciate that this feature preserves the shape of the cake and helps ensure an attractive finished product. Several customers also highlight this pick as an excellent value for the money. They appreciate its reasonable price paired with its excellent performance.
Farberware nonstick rectangle baking pan
While round layer cakes are popular, sometimes you might desire a single-layer rectangular cake for a birthday party or other special occasion. The Farberware Nonstick Rectangle Baking Pan With Lid is one product that you might want to consider for these occasions. It offers a 13-inch by 9-inch interior (so you can also use it for lasagna and other baked casseroles), has a nonstick finish for easy clean up and release, and is heat-safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The pan, which is made of heavy-duty carbon steel, is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. It also comes with a plastic lid to help you keep your cake fresher for longer and to make it easier to store and transport.
By and large, customers are happy that they gave this cake pan from Farberware a try. They find it to be a high-quality product and appreciate how easy it is to clean thanks to the non-stick finish. Reviewers also appreciate that this rectangular pan comes with a lid, which offers a secure fit to keep a finished product fresh or make fridge storage easy. However, a few users do note that the lid can be difficult to remove at times.
Procast angel food cake pan
With its 18-cup capacity, tall and straight sides, and center tube, this baking pan from Procast checks all the boxes to help you bake a light, airy, and delicious angel food cake. It is made from cast aluminum to ensure even heat and has a nonstick interior to help ensure that each cake is released with ease. The nonstick interior will also help ensure that you're able to easily clean the pan, as the manufacturer recommends against putting it in the dishwasher. In addition to using it for your favorite angel food recipes, you can also use it to bake sponge cakes and tube cakes.
According to the highly positive customer reviews, there is a lot to love about this angel food cake pan from Procast. One feature that many bring up in their reviews is the weight of the baking pan. Customers find that it is heavy duty and capable of holding heavier cake batters. Reviewers also appreciate the pan's finish, which they say allows cakes to drop out with ease and also makes it easier to clean.
Sakolla flower shape silicone cake molds, 3 pack
Those looking to create an artistic cake for a bridal shower, baby shower, birthday, or other special occasions might want to give this set of three silicone cake molds from Sakolla a try. Each pan is shaped like a different flower, with the set including a 10.2-inch diameter sunflower pan, a 9.4-inch diameter rose pan, and an 8.7-inch diameter chrysanthemum pan. Since each pan is made from silicone, which is known for its non-stick properties, removing cakes and preserving the intricate patterns should be easy. Silicone is also known for its ability to withstand both very hot and very cold temperatures, so you can safely use the pans in this set in the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. In addition to using them to craft jaw-dropping cakes, you can also create attractive jello molds, loaves of bread, flan, and more.
The majority of customers recommend these silicone cake molds from Sakolla. One feature that is brought up in many reviews is their appearance. Users appreciate the design and how well its beauty transfers to the finished cake. Customers are also generally pleased with how well their cakes turn out when baked in the mold, noting that they cook evenly. However, a few reviewers note that the filled silicone molds are not very sturdy when filled, so they recommend using a baking sheet to prevent spills on the way to the oven or when the cake is on the oven rack.
P&P chef cake pan, set of 4
Give this set of 4 cake pans from P&P Chef a shot if you're looking to create gorgeous mini layer cakes. Each pan has a 4-inch diameter, a 2-inch height, and straight sides, making them ideal for achieving professional-looking creations. They're crafted from corrosion- and rust-resistant pure stainless steel and offer a one-piece, leak-proof design. After you've finished baking, the mirror finish should help make it easy to remove any remaining residue, and you can even toss them in the dishwasher for easier cleaning. We also like the versatility of this set, since their 4-inch diameter makes them a good pick for baking mini quiches for brunch parties, brownies for desserts, and smaller loaves of bread to freeze.
Reviewers, overall, have a high opinion of this four-piece cake pan set from P&P Chef. They note that their size is perfect for smaller tiered cakes and that they are easy to store. Users are also generally pleased with their baking ability. They share that their cakes bake evenly, release relatively easily, and come out looking beautiful. Given their relatively low price, many customers also say that these are a good value buy.
Hiware springform pan set of 3
There's a reason that springform pans are so effective at baking cheesecake. Their removable sides make it possible to move the finished cake to a serving platter to ensure clean and evenly-cut pieces that would otherwise be nearly impossible to achieve. This set of springform pans from Hiware comes highly recommended by thousands of customers, making it a good option to consider adding to your kitchen. The set comes with three pans of varying diameters (10 inches, 8 inches, and 6 inches), making it possible to make tiered layer cakes or to ensure that you always have an appropriately-sized pan for each recipe. The pans are heat-safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and features a double-layer non-stick coating for easy cake removal and cleaning.
The vast majority of customers gave this springform pan set a 4- or 5-star rating, demonstrating their overall satisfaction with it. In their write-ups, many reviewers highlight the performance of the set. They appreciate how well the pans work when baking cakes, particularly cheesecakes, thanks to the nostick and removable sides. Reviewers also appreciate that the set includes pans of three different sizes, making it possible to prepare different recipes or even to make tiered cakes. However, some reviewers did note that thinner batters may leak slightly, so you might want to get into the habit of placing a baking sheet under the pans in the oven.
Fat Daddio's anodized aluminum round cake pans, 2-piece set
Use this set of two round cake pans from Fat Daddio's to create stunning layer cakes for any special occasion — just don't make the mistake of trying to trim a warm layer cake. Each pan has an 8-inch diameter, 2-inch sides, and is made from durable, 16-gauge anodized aluminum, which is free of chemical additives, resists rust, and allows for easy cleanup. The pans are heat-safe up to 550-degrees, can be used in a pressure cooker or air fryer, and, because of the anodized aluminum construction, release baked cakes with ease.
Based on the high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews from thousands of customers, this set of two round cake pans from Fat Daddio's looks to be a solid pick for those who want to bake homemade layer cakes. One feature that many reviewers are impressed by is the overall performance of the set. They share that the pans cook their cakes evenly and allow them to be easily released for a uniform finished product that is ready to frost. They also highlight the heavy-duty construction and how sturdy the pans feel.
Nordic Ware Prism high-sided half sheet cake pan
When you're baking for a crowd, a standard layer cake or 13-inch by 9-inch rectangular cake simply isn't going to cut it. For these instances, you might want to have this Nordic Ware Prism High-Sided Sheet Cake Pan. Its interior measures 17.3 inches by 12.4 inches, allowing you to make a half sheet cake. The pan is constructed from natural aluminum, offers an encapsulated steel rim for added durability, and features Nordic Ware's prism grid to help enhance airflow for even cooking and crisping. The manufacturer recommends using silicone, nylon, or wooden utensils and hand-washing the pan to avoid damage and protect its appearance.
Reviews for this sheet pan from Nordic Ware are overwhelmingly positive. Many reviewers are impressed with its high-quality and sturdy construction. Another feature that many mention in their write-ups is the even heat distribution. They share that their cakes turn out moist and delicious. The large size is something else that is mentioned across many comments. Customers find it to be the perfect size when they want to make a cake that will feed a crowd.
Huakener mini bundt cake pans, 2-piece set
This set of baking sheets from Huakener will allow you to create mini bundt cakes with an elegant shape. It comes with two baking pans, offering a total of 12 baking wells. There are also three different bundt designs (floral, spiral, and tower) across the pans, making it possible to create more personalized designs for your next event — or even to gift to friends, family, or neighbors. The pans are made from a BPA-free and food-grade silicone material, which can be used in the oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The silicone material is also nonstick, helping you remove each mini bundt without damaging its design. There are so many recipe ideas that you'll want to try making miniature versions of, from apple cider donut bundt cakes to lemon bundt cakes.
Most reviewers are pleased that they decided to give these mini bundt cake pans a try. They find that the cakes look very impressive and adorable. Customers are also pleased with the size of the mini cakes they can make with the pans. They note that they are a good size for preparing individual dessert portions. Unfortunately, some reviewers noted that the cakes they bake sometimes stick a bit to the inside of the wells.
Chicago metallic professional 3-piece round cake pan Set
Consider this three-piece cake pan set from Chicago Metallic if you want to make elegant and sophisticated tiered layer cakes. The set includes a 10-inch round pan, an 8-inch round pan, and a 6-inch round pan, each with a depth of 2 inches. The pieces in this set are made from durable carbon-steel for even heat distribution and have a non-stick coating to help maintain the shape of each cake when it is released. While the manufacturer says that these pans are dishwasher safe, it still recommends washing them by hand to keep the pans in good condition and give them a longer lifespan.
Reviews for this round cake pan set are very positive. Several customers share that they appreciate the nonstick pans. They say that the design ensures that each cake is released cleanly and also makes cleanup a breeze. Numerous customers also highlight this pick as a great value for the money. They find the price to be very reasonable, especially given the quality and performance of the set.
Nordic Ware cut crystal bundt
Impress guests with this cut crystal bundt cake from Nordic Ware. The dazzling, intricate pattern it imparts onto your bundt cakes will make you look like a professional baker. But, in reality, all you'll need to do is add your favorite cake recipe, such as a delicious chocolate cream cheese bundt cake, and drizzle some icing over the top of the finished product. The bundt pan is made of cast iron for optimal heat distribution and even heating. Nordic Ware also added a nonstick finish to help you easily remove each finished bundt cake and ensure that cleanup is a breeze.
You'll find a lot of positive feedback if you take some time to read through the reviews left by customers for this cut crystal bundt pan from Nordic Ware. Many users are simply awed by how elegant the cakes they bake with it turn out. Despite the intricate design of each cake, reviewers are impressed with how easily their creations were released from the pan. However, the more intricate design does make it a bit harder to clean, according to reviewers.
Methodology
When putting together this list of the best cake pans, we took a number of factors into consideration. First, because there are so many different types of cake, such as layer cakes, sheet cakes, bundt cakes, and angel food cake, we wanted to provide a wide range of product options to match the baking needs and preferences of each reader. Additionally, we closely considered reviews from real customers to help us finalize our picks.
We looked for products that not only had a high average star rating, but that have also been reviewed by hundreds, if not thousands, of customers. With a higher number of reviews, we feel more confident in the reliability of the average star rating for each pick.