12 Birthday Cake Recipes Worth Celebrating

Just about everyone would agree that a birthday party is not complete without cake. Not only do you need a vessel for the candles, but everyone deserves a decadent sweet treat on their special day. The only difficult part is figuring out what type of cake to serve for the birthday — and that's where this recipe roundup comes in handy.

There are so many types of cake out there that can make the perfect birthday cake — the options go far beyond just a classic white cake. Chocolate lovers can choose between a death by chocolate cake or a chocolate mocha cake. Those who love a nutty infusion in their desserts can choose between an orangey carrot cake and an old-fashioned German chocolate cake. We've even included a recipe for mini layer cakes for when you're looking for a unique, smaller option. Here are a dozen birthday cake recipes to make special occasion even more special.