12 Birthday Cake Recipes Worth Celebrating
Just about everyone would agree that a birthday party is not complete without cake. Not only do you need a vessel for the candles, but everyone deserves a decadent sweet treat on their special day. The only difficult part is figuring out what type of cake to serve for the birthday — and that's where this recipe roundup comes in handy.
There are so many types of cake out there that can make the perfect birthday cake — the options go far beyond just a classic white cake. Chocolate lovers can choose between a death by chocolate cake or a chocolate mocha cake. Those who love a nutty infusion in their desserts can choose between an orangey carrot cake and an old-fashioned German chocolate cake. We've even included a recipe for mini layer cakes for when you're looking for a unique, smaller option. Here are a dozen birthday cake recipes to make special occasion even more special.
Dairy-Free Birthday Cake
This is the cake that anyone who doesn't eat dairy needs in their life. Developed by Taylor Murray, this cake has all of the tastiness that a cake full of butter and milk would. Instead, Murray utilizes coconut cream and applesauce to achieve the texture and consistency that we want from cake. There's also an extra benefit to not using butter. Murray explains, "Because there's no butter in the recipe, this cake comes together quickly and doesn't require any creaming in a stand mixer."
After just 15 minutes of prep and 30 minutes in the oven, the two-layer cake will be just about ready to serve. All that's left to do is get your hands on some dairy-free frosting. You can seek this frosting out at the grocery store or make it at home — if you need a recipe, you can steal the frosting instructions from our vegan vanilla cupcakes.
Classic Yellow Cake With Chocolate Frosting
Sometimes all you want is a simple, no-fuss cake — just like this classic yellow cake with chocolate frosting developed by Stephanie Rapone. She says, "My family loves it, and it is simple to make with ingredients I always have around." Like Rapone mentions, this cake calls for kitchen staples that you're likely already stocked up on, such as flour, butter, and eggs. You may need to run out to the market for the frosting ingredients, which includes chocolate chips, espresso powder, and sour cream, but it will be worth it. Rapone says, "The frosting can't be beat — it's not overly sweet, but it's still super chocolatey." Once finished, she suggests serving with a tall, cold glass of milk.
Classic White Cake
When you're looking for a classic cake that doesn't involve chocolate, white cake is the way to go. Our recipe for white cake was developed by Jessica Morone, who ensures that this cake stands out with its perfect texture. Morone says, "This cake is very simple, but using only egg whites in it that have been whipped up gives the cake a delicate, airy, fluffy texture that really makes it special compared to other cakes."
The prep time for this cake comes in at 25 minutes and, with a 30 minute bake time, you can have this cake finished and ready to go in just about an hour. This recipe includes the instructions for frosting, but feel free to go beyond that and decorate as desired.
Mini Layer Cakes
What if, instead of a whole birthday cake, you made a batch of mini cakes? These desserts, developed by Molly Allen, are a mix between a traditional cake and a cupcake — and each one has the perfect ratio of frosting to cake.
This recipe makes an almond-flavored cake with the addition of almond extract, but that can easily be swapped out for vanilla extract if you're not in the mood for a nutty flavor infusion. The frosting is also almond-flavored, but, again, feel free to switch that up to vanilla. Or, you can mix and match — pair up a vanilla cake with almond frosting or vice versa.
Dreamy Decadent Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate lovers will fall head over heels for this one: a dreamy and decadent chocolate mousse cake. Developed by Jennine Rye, the mousse is silky and creamy, the cake itself is light and fluffy, and everything comes together with an indulgent and rich chocolate ganache. This recipe requires a bit more effort than a basic cake — for example, both the mousse and ganache require multiple precise (but easy to follow) steps. Plus, the mousse requires about eight hours of chilling, so this recipe takes patience. However, it will all be worth it when you bite into a slice of chocolate heaven.
Classic (And Decadent) Red Velvet Cake
Sometimes, a classic red velvet cake is the way to go. After all, no other cake has the bright pop of color that a red velvet cake does. Our version, developed by Jennine Rye, has everything that you want from a red velvet cake, such as the signature cream cheese frosting and a crumbling of cake pieces on top for extra decoration (and enjoyment). The steps for this cake are pretty simple — plus, you get to have fun with food coloring to achieve the iconic red hue.
Orangey Carrot Cake
This carrot cake, developed by Catherine Brookes, has all of the tasty components of a classic carrot cake but takes it to the next level with the inclusion of orange zest. This cake is moist and fluffy and comes together with a smooth and tangy-sweet cream cheese frosting.
Of course, there are plenty of grated carrots included in the recipe list along with the orange zest. Other ingredients include cinnamon, ginger, and brown sugar, along with pantry staples such as flour and baking soda. When the cake layers are out of the oven and cooled, you get to decorate with that smooth frosting and top with orange zest. Brookes suggests serving with fresh fruit and ice cream or even a cup of coffee or tea.
Old Fashioned German Chocolate Cake
An old fashioned German chocolate cake is where coconut, pecans, and plenty of chocolate come together to make one ultra rich and delicious dessert. Our recipe, developed by Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, has everything that you love about the classic cake as well as a bit of a twist in the form of buttercream frosting. Brookes declares, "It would be great as a birthday/celebration cake or as a dessert for a dinner party."
A good helping of cocoa powder goes directly into the batter, ensuring the prominence of chocolatey flavor, then the pecans and coconut are infused into the frosting. Finally, more pecans are added to the top for decoration to bring the cake together. Serve with ice cream or fresh berries.
Butter Pecan Cake
If there aren't enough pecans for you in the old-fashioned German chocolate cake, then you need to know about this butter pecan cake, where the nut is the absolute star of the show. Developed by Jennine Rye, this cake features a generous helping of pecans, which have been sauteed in butter. Those pecans are then folded directly into the batter, ensuring that there is nuttiness in every single bite.
The three layers of pecan-infused cake are brought together by a smooth cream cheese frosting. Once complete, Brookes suggests serving with a drizzle of caramel sauce and ice cream as well as a refreshing glass of Prosecco to wash it down. She also thinks that it makes for the perfect birthday cake, adding. "It's a lovely celebration cake no matter the occasion, and can elevate any table spread."
Death By Chocolate Cake
Another dream cake for chocolate lovers is the Death by Chocolate Cake, which is fudgy, rich, moist, and topped with a decadent chocolate frosting. As if it wasn't already full of enough chocolate flavor, it's also topped with chocolate chunks.
To make this cake, you'll need all of the typical cake ingredients as well as cocoa powder and a chocolate bar, of course. This easy recipe requires just 15 minutes of prep time and 25 minutes of baking time, so the chocolate dream will be ready before you know it. Top off the cake with sprinkles and a drizzle of melted chocolate along with those chocolate chunks to bring it all together.
Southern Caramel Cake
We've covered plenty of cakes for both chocolate lovers and nut lovers, but what about caramel lovers? That's where this Southern caramel cake, developed by Jessica Morone, comes in. It consists of three layers of yellow cake with a caramel frosting and, if desired, decorated with macarons (either store bought or homemade, perhaps with our Italian meringue macarons recipe).
Morone says, "This cake is really decadent, the cake itself is moist and fluffy, and the frosting is rich and mouthwatering." She also ensures that the frosting isn't too sweet, which may be the most difficult part of the baking process since you have to be careful not to overcook the caramel. However, your efforts will be worth it — this cake is not only delicious but gorgeous to look at. Morone calls it, "Perfect for any celebration or gathering that you want to impress people at."
Chocolate Mocha Cake
What happens when you combine chocolate and coffee in a dessert? You get a scrumptious and decadent chocolate mocha cake. This flavor marriage consists of a classic chocolate cake that has been infused with brewed coffee, all of which is topped off with a frosting that blends espresso powder and cocoa powder (along with a few other ingredients) for the perfect sweet mocha flavor. When the cake is assembled and finished, recipe developer Jessica Morone encourages bakers to get creative with decoration — so add any sprinkles, extra chocolate pieces, or even a drizzle of chocolate ganache.