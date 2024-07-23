Dairy-Free Birthday Cake Recipe

There are few things that add to the festivity and merriment of a birthday celebration quite like a birthday cake. Blowing out the candles, sharing slices, and enjoying all that sugar is something everyone looks forward to. For those that have to keep a dairy-free diet, this can often be a challenging conundrum, as most birthday cake recipes have dairy. With a little baking substitution, however, a delicious and moist birthday cake can be whipped up in the same amount of time it would take to make any other cake.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us her dairy-free birthday cake, which utilizes coconut cream and applesauce to take the place of butter and milk. "Because there's no butter in the recipe, this cake comes together quickly and doesn't require any creaming in a stand mixer," says Murray. Choose your favorite dairy-free frosting to decorate the cake, and don't forget the sprinkles!