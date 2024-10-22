A Very Wicked, Very Popular Pink and Green Layer Cake Recipe

The ever popular and superbly catchy musical "Wicked" has been gracing stages worldwide for over two decades. This year, it will debut on the big screen with the first installment of a two-part movie adaption starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. If you are a musical theater afficionado (like some of us at Tasting Table), you'll likely have the date down in your calendar and you'll want to mark the occasion with a spectacular culinary creation befitting the combined powers of all the students at dear old Shiz itself.

This very wicked, very popular pink and green layer cake recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is an exuberant homage to the beloved musical, one sweet, soft sponge cake at a time. Not only is this "swankified" layer cake a colorful extravaganza, but the sponge cakes are also soaked in rosé Prosecco and green Chartreuse, helping the cake to stay extra moist whilst adding a delightful, surprising, and thematic contrast of flavors. The rosé Prosecco adds a delightful dash of fruity effervescence and elegance, while the green Chartreuse has an herbaceous, elixir-like taste, evoking the characters of Glinda and Elphaba themselves. While this layer cake may take a little (well, a lot of) work, it's sure to be pop-u-lar with a crowd. It's perfect for a celebration throughout Oz!