The Other French Liqueur You Can Substitute For Chartreuse
Love a classic Last Word cocktail? In the mood to shake up a botanical elixir with Lillet Blanc and Chartreuse? You might have a problem. A Chartreuse shortage that started earlier in the pandemic is still going strong, with no signs of ending. The good news is that plenty of experts have come to the rescue with a strong suggestion for a substitution. One of the closest matches for Chartreuse is génépy — also known as génépi, genepy, or genepì.
Let's examine the similarities. Chartreuse is an herbal liqueur with yellow and green varieties, with the green variety being a bit more popular in cocktails. It's made in France by the Carthusian monks of the Grande Chartreuse monastery and the recipe can be traced back to 1605 and boasts over 100 botanicals, but that's where some mystery comes in.
It's a proprietary blend and today, only three monks know the exact ingredients. Green Chartreuse has 55% alcohol and yellow has 40%. The flavor profile of green Chartreuse is spicy — think star anise and mace — plus citrusy, herbaceous, and floral.
Similarly, génépy is a vibrant herbal liqueur with a long history that's also yellowish green and is made in France. It's 45% alcohol and is just a bit sweeter than Chartreuse, flaunting a bouquet of botanical, herbal, spicy, earthy, citrusy flavors and set apart by shrubs from the wormwood family, which give it a subtle absinthe characteristic.
How likely Chartreuse's shortage is to end and why génépy is a great swap
The Chartreuse shortage is unique in that it is an intentional decision made by its producers. The liqueur was always more of a bar and restaurant staple, utilized by professional bartenders. But when the pandemic hit and those places had to close, instead of demand for it dying down, it grew since people learned more about cocktails and made them at home. Even when businesses opened back up, imbibers just had more of an understanding and thirst for it.
However, the Carthusian monks resisted ramping up production because it would take away from their main purpose of a life devoted to prayer. So even though demand rages, the alcohol output remains the same and is carefully allocated, which means it's tricky to obtain. Luckily, génépy is more widely available in bottle shops, contains similar alcohol content, and has a silky mouthfeel.
Most importantly, its flavor profile scratches a Chartreuse itch. It's made with the Artemisia plant as well as rosemary, thyme, angelica, lemon balm, mint, juniper, and more. This means that swapping in génépy for green Chartreuse in any recipe is a snap. Rather than mixing Chartreuse in a Last Word cocktail, switch it for the same amount of génépy and instead of using it in a Chartreuse swizzle, just use génépy in its place. Happy sipping!