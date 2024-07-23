The Other French Liqueur You Can Substitute For Chartreuse

Love a classic Last Word cocktail? In the mood to shake up a botanical elixir with Lillet Blanc and Chartreuse? You might have a problem. A Chartreuse shortage that started earlier in the pandemic is still going strong, with no signs of ending. The good news is that plenty of experts have come to the rescue with a strong suggestion for a substitution. One of the closest matches for Chartreuse is génépy — also known as génépi, genepy, or genepì.

Let's examine the similarities. Chartreuse is an herbal liqueur with yellow and green varieties, with the green variety being a bit more popular in cocktails. It's made in France by the Carthusian monks of the Grande Chartreuse monastery and the recipe can be traced back to 1605 and boasts over 100 botanicals, but that's where some mystery comes in.

It's a proprietary blend and today, only three monks know the exact ingredients. Green Chartreuse has 55% alcohol and yellow has 40%. The flavor profile of green Chartreuse is spicy — think star anise and mace — plus citrusy, herbaceous, and floral.

Similarly, génépy is a vibrant herbal liqueur with a long history that's also yellowish green and is made in France. It's 45% alcohol and is just a bit sweeter than Chartreuse, flaunting a bouquet of botanical, herbal, spicy, earthy, citrusy flavors and set apart by shrubs from the wormwood family, which give it a subtle absinthe characteristic.