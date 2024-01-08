17 Creative Ways To Use Rice Paper In Your Cooking

The continent of Asia is home to some of the world's best cuisines. From the savory sauces of Southeast Asia to the innovative use of soybeans in East Asia and beyond, the culinary history of the land goes back millennia. One handy contribution from Asian cuisine is edible rice paper, which is especially widespread in Vietnam, where it's called bánh tráng. Rice paper is typically made from rice and tapioca starch, water, and salt, and commonly used as edible wrapping for spring rolls and dumplings.

Beyond those uses, with creativity, rice paper can be used for so much more. Its versatility stems from its neutral flavor and texture, which becomes bendable, stretchy, and easy to manipulate when soaked in water. Skip the scramble and start the day with a rice paper omelet. Make a vegan BLT with rice paper bacon. Those are just two of many creative ways to amp up your cooking with rice paper.