The Rice Paper Hack For Your Homemade Tteokbokki

Have you ever reminisced about that spicy, chewy tteokbokki dish you savored at a local Korean restaurant not long ago? Maybe the rich gochujang sauce, savory fish cakes, and delightful chew of the gluten-free tteok or rice cakes are all coming back to you. If you're ready to try recreating tteokbokki at home, you may already have garlic, gochujang, soy sauce, scallions, and even odeng (aka Korean fish cakes). But what if don't have any tteok? While they're usually easily found in Asian supermarkets in the frozen or refrigerated aisles, alas — you've just never picked one up.

Fortunately, if your pantry houses a pack of apocalypse-friendly rice paper, you can take inspiration from the many rice paper food hacks online and try altering it slightly for a substitute tteok. Rice paper is a vegan and gluten-free thin sheet made from rice or tapioca, predominantly utilized for Vietnamese spring or summer rolls and wrapping other food. Once it's wet (or activated), you can roll a sheet of rice paper into a long log. Brush the log with a little neutral oil so it doesn't get sticky, then cut it into even cylindrical tubes to resemble tteok. You can then cook these chewy rice paper cakes into spicy tteokbokki — no store-bought tteok required.