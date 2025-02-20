12 Tricks For Stacking A Layer Cake Like A Professional Baker

To dowel or not to dowel, that is a great question. Essentially, dowels are small rods made from wood or plastic that can act as a supportive scaffolding for your cake layers. You can find them at baking stores or online retailers like Amazon.

You'll want to use dowels for especially heavy cakes. While cake is edible, it doesn't always make for the best building material — especially if you're scaling upwards and adding a ton of different components, decorations, and tiers. If you neglect to use a dowel (or in the case of a large cake, not enough dowels), you may risk the top layers sinking down and crushing the poor bottom layer.

The number of dowels you need to use for your cake will depend on its size and weight. If you're building a tall, but not heavy cake, you may want to use a single dowel in the center. Or, if you're building outwards, you may need upwards of eight dowels to allow your cake to be secure.

When you're ready to assemble the cake, place the a dowel in through the cake. You'll want to pick one of the corners to work with here and make sure that all of your dowels are supporting the cake equally so you don't get any topsy-turvy spots. Once you've sized that dowel, you can cut the rest of your dowels to fit that shape before placing them into your cake. Just be sure to warn all of your guests that there are dowels in the sponge; luckily, it's relatively easy to eat around them.

