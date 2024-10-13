The Dire Mistake To Avoid When Decorating Cakes On A Turntable

If you find yourself baking cakes often, it would be wise to invest in a quality turntable. Something like the Syntus Aluminum Alloy Revolving Cake Stand allows you to effortlessly spin your cake as you pipe on the frosting, in turn ensuring an even coat that you won't have to crawl around your kitchen island to create.

One of the biggest mistakes that people make with these handy baking tools, though, is not putting a piece of cardboard underneath the bottom layer of their cake before they start to frost it. The only exception to this rule is if you're going to decorate and serve the cake straight from the turntable. Otherwise, if you neglect to do this you'll be stuck having to shove a knife underneath the finished cake and trying to lift and transfer it to your serving or cake stand. This will surely spell disaster — and it may even cause you to drop your cake on the floor before you can get it to the stand.