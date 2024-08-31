Here's How To Bake Cakes That Taste Fresh From The Bakery

Professional bakers have plenty of tips tucked up their sleeves when mastering the art of making beautiful desserts. Whether by using homemade baking powder or coating pans with cocoa powder prior to dumping the batter in them, we're all ears for ways to make our homemade cakes taste closer to something we might pick up from the store. We spoke to artist Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing" and recipe developer of Chocolate for Basil for tips to help us edge closer to the coveted title of baker extraordinaire.

"When it comes to taste, you should approach desserts like you approach any savory recipe," Guy explained. "There should be a proper balance of flavors and you should try to always use good quality ingredients."

Thinking about the overall tasting profile of your next culinary creation can change the way you go about pairing cake recipes with different flavors of frostings. And with this in mind, Guy recommended some specific ingredients you can use when going for that bakery-fresh taste. "Make sure there's salt and acid, maybe some lemon juice or buttermilk, to round the flavors of the sugars, also use pure vanilla extract instead of imitation," she suggested.