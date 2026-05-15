Why Costco Employees Actually Check Your Receipt When Leaving
When you first start shopping at Costco, it can take a little while to get used to the experience. Having a membership card, buying bulk items, and the famous $1.50 hot dogs all make for a different shopping trip than most grocery stores offer. Another unusual part of shopping at Costco is having an employee check your receipt before you leave the store. This is done for a reason you may not expect.
Some customers think the receipt check at Costco is just performative, and others assume it's a security measure to catch thieves. Neither of those is the main reason for the receipt check. Checking receipts is to ensure that everything was scanned properly and you were charged correctly. Human error can occur, and it's possible a cashier could scan an item twice and double-charge you.
As one Redditor explained, after checking their receipt, an employee asked, "Did you really mean to buy two?" Another poster said, "They caught an item that had been double scanned, so it was in my benefit." That's also why a receipt check seems so fast. The employees aren't comparing the receipt against every item in your cart to ensure it was all paid for. They are mainly looking for signs that something may have been double-scanned by mistake.
Receipt checkers do look for unpaid items in your cart, but the process is not a complete item-by-item breakdown, and it doesn't automatically mean they suspect theft. Cases of water or large items on the bottom of the cart are easily missed, and both you and the cashier may have overlooked them.
Giving your receipt the once over
Receipt checks are something Costco employees understand, but many shoppers don't. On the Costco subreddit, several employees have explained the nature of the receipt check and how it works. As one Redditor explained, "99% of the time it's to check if our cashiers scanned everything properly." In one case, it just came down to an item count. "I had like 24 items and the receipt said 23. She was able to count them all in two seconds. I was amazed," the Redditor said.
That's not to say there is no theft prevention involved. Part of the reason for checking receipts is to prevent receipt reuse. Employees draw a slash down a receipt after checking it so that it can't be used again. This prevents anyone from taking a cart of items out with an old receipt in hand.
Another thing that a receipt checker will specifically look for is big-ticket items. Anything over $300 requires a supervisor's signature. Odds are you aren't buying many of those, so that's a quick check to make. If there are items that aren't signed off on, then that will need to be fixed. They can also look for things like gift cards and movie tickets. The goal is not necessarily to confirm payment, but to make sure you picked the items up at the service counter before you leave.
Since it can help you out to have your receipt checked, make sure you have yours ready. Don't be one of the worst kind of Costco customers who stashes the receipt before they get to the door so the line gets held up. Who knows, you just might save a few dollars.