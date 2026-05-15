Why Costco Employees Actually Check Your Receipt When Leaving

When you first start shopping at Costco, it can take a little while to get used to the experience. Having a membership card, buying bulk items, and the famous $1.50 hot dogs all make for a different shopping trip than most grocery stores offer. Another unusual part of shopping at Costco is having an employee check your receipt before you leave the store. This is done for a reason you may not expect.

Some customers think the receipt check at Costco is just performative, and others assume it's a security measure to catch thieves. Neither of those is the main reason for the receipt check. Checking receipts is to ensure that everything was scanned properly and you were charged correctly. Human error can occur, and it's possible a cashier could scan an item twice and double-charge you.

As one Redditor explained, after checking their receipt, an employee asked, "Did you really mean to buy two?" Another poster said, "They caught an item that had been double scanned, so it was in my benefit." That's also why a receipt check seems so fast. The employees aren't comparing the receipt against every item in your cart to ensure it was all paid for. They are mainly looking for signs that something may have been double-scanned by mistake.

Receipt checkers do look for unpaid items in your cart, but the process is not a complete item-by-item breakdown, and it doesn't automatically mean they suspect theft. Cases of water or large items on the bottom of the cart are easily missed, and both you and the cashier may have overlooked them.