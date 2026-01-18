10 Things Costco Employees Know About The Chain That Most Shoppers Don't

Costco was founded in the 1980s, and it's been changing shoppers' lives ever since. Every day, millions of Americans flock to the warehouse chain to take advantage of its low prices, free samples, range of goods, and, of course, its food court. This warehouse store is so beloved, it even has its own league of superfans: There are actually people out there with Costco tattoos. One even has Kirkland Signature inked on his arm.

But, while Costco's most loyal customers know a lot about how the chain works, if you want to really understand Costco, you have to pay attention to the people who work there. Employees have the real insider information on the day-to-day running of this warehouse giant — after all, they literally get paid to have this knowledge.

We scoured Reddit and sourced different information shared by current and former Costco employees to get the scoop on the things only known to those who worked at Costco. We've included everything from why they keep checking your receipts (no, it's not just to be annoying) to the info when to expect the longest wait for pizza. We've even got the lowdown on secret pricing codes that can help you score a bargain and why you shouldn't waste time asking employees to check out the back for the item you want.