Costco Price Tag Endings Explained: What .97, .00 & .88 Really Mean

There's a secret or three lurking on every Costco price tag, and we're here to explain what all the price endings and other writing can tell you. A price tag isn't just a price tag at Costco; it's a peek into valuable information about products. Sure, there's the name of the product and the price, but the actual numbers and other info on the tag often conceal important information that can help you make more informed buying choices.

Costco doesn't announce sales items and price adjustments in the store with big sales notices or specially-colored signs like some other grocery stores do, but it turns out that the price ending and symbols tend to do that job instead. The color and date on the tag give you some information, including when you might need a little extra information before buying something. Plus, paying attention to the price tag can earn you a price adjustment for various reasons. While it can be annoying how often your favorite Costco items seem to disappear, the fact that they get discounted before they leave the store can work in your favor. While there are a few exceptions to the pricing rules, we don't think you'll mind too much when you find out more about them. Since we know you want to know all the secrets Costco's price tags have been hiding from you, we've created a guide to help you make sense of them and make more informed purchase choices.