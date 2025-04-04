How To Find Costco Clearance Items If Your Store Doesn't Have A Dedicated Section

If you're anything like the millions of other grocery shoppers out there, you're always on the hunt for a bargain. That's why big warehouse memberships, such as Costco memberships, can come in so handy. You're getting deals on bulk items that in general will cost you less than they would at generic grocery stores, but there's no harm in wanting even better deals. While Costco already has shoppers enthralled with prepared foods to buy and bulk cases of soda, the retailer does put items on clearance, too.

Some Costco stores will have a designated clearance section, often toward the back or off to the side, but that's not the case for every Costco location. End-of-aisle caps and around the perimeter of the building are also popular spots for clearance items. However, some Reddit users have reported spotting bins and carts full of clearance items at random points throughout the store. Distinct from regular-priced items, clearance products will have yellow or orange stickers and/or prices ending in numbers other than .99. There's also the Costco website, which has a special tab for offers that you might not necessarily spot in the store.