How To Find Costco Clearance Items If Your Store Doesn't Have A Dedicated Section
If you're anything like the millions of other grocery shoppers out there, you're always on the hunt for a bargain. That's why big warehouse memberships, such as Costco memberships, can come in so handy. You're getting deals on bulk items that in general will cost you less than they would at generic grocery stores, but there's no harm in wanting even better deals. While Costco already has shoppers enthralled with prepared foods to buy and bulk cases of soda, the retailer does put items on clearance, too.
Some Costco stores will have a designated clearance section, often toward the back or off to the side, but that's not the case for every Costco location. End-of-aisle caps and around the perimeter of the building are also popular spots for clearance items. However, some Reddit users have reported spotting bins and carts full of clearance items at random points throughout the store. Distinct from regular-priced items, clearance products will have yellow or orange stickers and/or prices ending in numbers other than .99. There's also the Costco website, which has a special tab for offers that you might not necessarily spot in the store.
Costco clearances are more common than you think
You've probably spotted Costco clearance items around the store and never even noticed, especially if you're not aware of how to decipher Costco price tags. A general rule of thumb is that any Costco item with a price ending in anything other than .99 is some kind of deal, but it's the .97 that means clearance. The .00 or .88 means heavy discounts. If the price tags aren't evidence enough, you can also keep an eye out for yellow or orange stickers on the bottom of items that clearly mark them as clearance, though these can be easier to miss if you aren't picking items up and carefully examining them.
While some Costco clearance items are random and picked at the particular store manager's discretion, many of the clearances are planned ahead of time. Slickdeals can show you how to find Costco bargains early, and there's always the offers part of Costco's website that displays weekly clearance items available in-store and online. The website will let you know if a box of fabric softener is on clearance only at the warehouse or for online purchases as well, which may save you a trip if you prefer online shopping only. If you happen to come across your favorite brand of tiramisu that was full price last week but marked as clearance this week, there's no need to panic, since there's also a Costco missed sale adjustment policy.