The Common Discounts Costco Won't Accept For Groceries

With the way food prices increased between 2019 and 2025, it's no wonder consumers are looking for all sorts of ways to save money at the grocery store. While many stores offer sales and their own coupons, there's another option that savvy bargain hunters will use for extra savings: the manufacturer's coupon. Unfortunately, those won't work at Costco. The company explains on its website, "Costco Wholesale doesn't accept general manufacturer coupons for a simple enough reason: We distribute our own offers and savings to our members by mail and at our locations on many occasions throughout the year."

Although Costco doesn't accept manufacturer coupons, manufacturer rebates are a different story. That's one way to get an extra discount — you just have to remember to fill out a form and send it in within the specified time period, then wait for the rebate to hit your account. Very occasionally, there will even be an instant rebate, which effectively works like a manufacturer's coupon. Also look for products whose prices end in 9, such as .39 or .59, but not .99 (which is Costco's standard price). When you see one of the nonstandard cases, there's a good chance the manufacturer has already discounted that item or otherwise provided special pricing.