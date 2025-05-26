Why Your Favorite Costco Items Always Seem To Disappear
Ask anyone why they like Costco, and they'll tout its never-ending novelty. Yet, that flexibility has a flip side. Every time you fall in love, the item seems almost guaranteed to make an untimely exit; it's the Costco curse. Is it any wonder that the chain's customer base has trust issues? There are reasons for the discontinuations though. Most importantly, Costco relies on small stock keeping units (SKUs) to keep its prices low and processes efficient.
With such competitive stakes, any product not pulling its weight gets the boot. It's ruthless but, ultimately, the price we pay for great value stock. A recent example was the Kirkland Signature soy milk, which will soon be replaced with a (hopefully better-performing) alternative over the summer. Costco isn't afraid to burn bridges or remove staples, and sometimes, customers are left in the crossfire.
An important caveat: It's not always down to slow sales. Occasionally, products are pulled for reasons outside of Costco's control, like economic factors, contracts, or cultural restraints around seasonality. There's a long line of discontinued Costco products we may never eat again for various reasons, but the chain often gets it right, like these discontinued Costco food court items we don't miss at all. The golden rule? Trust the process and don't get too attached to specific items.
How to save the day when an item disappears
Don't go down without a fight. There are loopholes when clinging onto Costco's disappearing products; hope might not be lost. Firstly, always consider whether it could be a seasonal change. If it is, getting ahead of the next restock is key, even if it means waiting another year — pencil that date in! One to three months prior to the holiday is usually the sweet spot, but be aware that stock might sell out quickly.
Of course, sometimes, items are permanently pulled. "It's one of the things I don't like about using Costco for groceries: Things just disappear and there aren't really any alternatives," One Reddit user wrote. In these scenarios, the secret is finding the supplier instead. For instance, do you know the brand behind Costco's beloved churros (and where to find them)?
Named brands are easily bought elsewhere from the same suppliers; just be prepared for price variations. However, even anonymous Kirkland Signature goods are easy-ish to track down. The private-label brand isn't specific to Costco; the chain works with leading manufacturers but keeps the identities under wraps ... at least officially. Super-fan sleuths often quickly deduce the companies behind the name. Next time your favorite item gets discontinued, do some digging.