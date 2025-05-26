Why Your Favorite Costco Items Always Seem To Disappear

Ask anyone why they like Costco, and they'll tout its never-ending novelty. Yet, that flexibility has a flip side. Every time you fall in love, the item seems almost guaranteed to make an untimely exit; it's the Costco curse. Is it any wonder that the chain's customer base has trust issues? There are reasons for the discontinuations though. Most importantly, Costco relies on small stock keeping units (SKUs) to keep its prices low and processes efficient.

With such competitive stakes, any product not pulling its weight gets the boot. It's ruthless but, ultimately, the price we pay for great value stock. A recent example was the Kirkland Signature soy milk, which will soon be replaced with a (hopefully better-performing) alternative over the summer. Costco isn't afraid to burn bridges or remove staples, and sometimes, customers are left in the crossfire.

An important caveat: It's not always down to slow sales. Occasionally, products are pulled for reasons outside of Costco's control, like economic factors, contracts, or cultural restraints around seasonality. There's a long line of discontinued Costco products we may never eat again for various reasons, but the chain often gets it right, like these discontinued Costco food court items we don't miss at all. The golden rule? Trust the process and don't get too attached to specific items.