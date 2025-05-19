8 Discontinued Costco Food Court Items We Don't Miss At All

Every Costco member has a few discontinued Costco food court items they remember fondly. While there are some things we can all agree we want back on the menus — like the coveted Polish sausage, for example — what about the items customers weren't too keen on? As it turns out, though they may be few and far between, there are a few meals and drinks from the Costco food court that customers were excited to see leave menus... hopefully for good.

By searching through food court meal reviews and social media comments, we were able to pin down eight former food and drink items that we can safely say we don't want to see back on Costco's menus anytime soon. If you've got an item from the grocery giant's food court that still makes you think unappetizing thoughts, read on — the chances are high that your least favorite item made the list.