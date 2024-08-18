Why Did Costco Stop Selling Cheeseburgers In Its Food Courts?

Though Costco's food court is best known for its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, other items have captured attention over the years including a cheeseburger, which made an appearance in select Costco locations. Despite positive reviews and press — some were comparing it to Shake Shack burgers — it never became a permanent staple and eventually quietly disappeared. This decision left customers wondering why such a seemingly popular item was removed from the menu.

The $5 cheeseburger appeared in a limited number of food courts in 2017, mostly on the West Coast, though some spotted it at stores in Hawaii, Texas, and Virginia. The burger consisted of an organic patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a smoky Thousand Island dressing on a challah-style bun. Then, in 2020, shoppers began spotting signage that announced the burger would no longer be available.

Although it was compared to Shake Shack in terms of appearance, the similarities ended there. Many Costco fans who tried it felt it didn't measure up, with some noting that the food court equipment wasn't suited for cooking high-quality burgers. Because the burger was only being tested at limited locations, this might mean that sales and feedback weren't good enough for the item to remain on the menu. Some also speculated that the burgers were discontinued to simplify the menu and reduce operating costs, although it does not seem as if the wholesale chain has ever confirmed its reasoning.