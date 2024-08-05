Costco's New Food Court Sandwich Is Topped With Bacon Jam

Bulk-grocery-shoppers and carnivorous foodies, lend us your ears: The Costco food court just dropped a new chicken and bacon sandwich. To be clear, this double-meat debut doesn't contain strips of crispy bacon. Instead, the bacon aspect comes in the form of a sweet-savory bacon jam. News of the chicken-bacon beauty comes from a thread on the r/Costco subreddit. According to the original poster, the photo of the menu board was taken a week ago as of August 4, so it's unclear exactly how long this new menu item has been available.

Another thread on the same Costco subreddit comes from an ostensible store employee with more detailed information on the new sandwich, including photos of the store deli instructions for how it's prepared. Per the post, the chicken and bacon sandwich ($6.99) starts with Dijon mayo spread across the bottom of a roll, which is then topped with sliced oven roasted chicken breast, a slice of cheddar cheese, two tomato slices, "green leaf rib" lettuce, and finally finished with the top half of the bread roll, which is smeared with a scoop of bacon chutney. Costco has yet to release its proprietary recipe, but typically, bacon jam is some combination of tender diced bacon and sweet caramelized onions rendered in the bacon fat, which all come together in a sticky mixture of brown sugar, smoked paprika, and Worcestershire sauce.