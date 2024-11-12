The Theories Behind The Disappearance Of Costco's BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
Costco's food court has many fans that swear by the affordable and indulgent menu items. The massive store likes to keep its loyal shoppers on their toes, not just with the treasure hunt shopping experience but also by suddenly discontinuing beloved food court items. One discontinued product we may never eat again is the barbecue beef brisket sandwich. Was it too much hassle to prepare? Has Costco sacrificed it in the name of healthier options? Or did a key supplier simply pull the plug? Those are the most popular theories behind the sandwich's disappearance — let's examine them a little closer.
Costco never gave an official reason for removing the brisket sandwich, so all we have is speculation ... and some possible insider info from Reddit. One Redditor and former food court employee revealed they were very happy to see the sandwich go because it was too much work to prepare. According to them, it was easier to make Costco's chocolate nut-covered ice cream bars than the barbecue brisket sandwich. Even though the sandwich was priced at $4.99, it's possible the cost did not outweigh the labor.
The famous sandwich was indeed packed to the brim — juicy, shredded beef brisket dripping with barbecue sauce. Creamy coleslaw on the bottom, bringing a necessary element of freshness and crunch. The whole thing came wrapped in cardboard to keep everything secured inside the sandwich, but many of the drippy fillings simply spilled out once the wrapping was removed.
Supplier issues and a lean towards healthier options
Another Reddit commenter provides a different reason for the discontinuation of the fan-favorite sandwich: supply issues. Apparently, Costco's brisket supplier simply stopped selling the product, and the company had no choice but to take the sandwich off the menu. If you're wondering why the store didn't just change suppliers, the brisket came to Costco already cooked, shredded, and seasoned — it would be hard to find a different supplier selling this exact product.
The final possible theory for the sandwich's disappearance is that Costco wanted to move towards healthier menu options. The brisket sandwich infamously contained 33 grams of fat, which is 42% of the recommended daily value. The high sodium content was another issue — at 1630 milligrams, it represented 71% of the daily value in one single sandwich.
But does all that mean you have to say goodbye to the beloved sandwich forever? Not necessarily. While it may not return to Costco, you can still make it at home, and it's certainly less complicated than making ice cream bars. You'll need some soft sandwich buns, shredded slow cooker barbecue brisket (that's mostly a hands-off project), and a creamy slaw that you can steal from our bacon crunch hot dog recipe.