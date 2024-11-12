The Theories Behind The Disappearance Of Costco's BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

Costco's food court has many fans that swear by the affordable and indulgent menu items. The massive store likes to keep its loyal shoppers on their toes, not just with the treasure hunt shopping experience but also by suddenly discontinuing beloved food court items. One discontinued product we may never eat again is the barbecue beef brisket sandwich. Was it too much hassle to prepare? Has Costco sacrificed it in the name of healthier options? Or did a key supplier simply pull the plug? Those are the most popular theories behind the sandwich's disappearance — let's examine them a little closer.

Costco never gave an official reason for removing the brisket sandwich, so all we have is speculation ... and some possible insider info from Reddit. One Redditor and former food court employee revealed they were very happy to see the sandwich go because it was too much work to prepare. According to them, it was easier to make Costco's chocolate nut-covered ice cream bars than the barbecue brisket sandwich. Even though the sandwich was priced at $4.99, it's possible the cost did not outweigh the labor.

The famous sandwich was indeed packed to the brim — juicy, shredded beef brisket dripping with barbecue sauce. Creamy coleslaw on the bottom, bringing a necessary element of freshness and crunch. The whole thing came wrapped in cardboard to keep everything secured inside the sandwich, but many of the drippy fillings simply spilled out once the wrapping was removed.

