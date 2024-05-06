Bacon Crunch Hot Dog With Creamy Slaw Recipe

Have you ever noticed that although hot dogs are fully cooked, no one actually eats them right out of the package (or not commonly, anyway)? There's a reason for that: The USDA recommends that hot dogs be served hot to avoid food-borne illnesses like listeriosis. They're sold cooked, usually, for visual purposes, so the sausages look uniform and like typical hot dogs instead of, say, Italian sausage.

Cooking hot dogs all the way through can be a challenge, though. One popular method involves boiling, but this leaves a little to be desired texturally. Grilling is the next best option, but it can be tough to char the outsides without undercooking the middle. The solution to getting the perfect flavor experience, then, is butterflying the hot dogs. This way, both the middle and the exterior are cooked, charred, and smoky-tasting. Better yet, once added to buns, the split down the middle allows for the toppings to sit deeper in the dog, so you can pile more toppings on (or be sure they won't slide off). For a hot dog with lots of toppings, butterflying is the way to go.