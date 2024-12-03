Costco's Price Tag Asterisk Doesn't Always Mean What You Think It Does

Costco is a unique place to shop. Operating as a wholesaler, its shelves are stacked with items sold in larger quantities than you could find in regular grocery stores and at lower prices than most other retailers. The expansive warehouse interior, the mandatory membership, and the affordable food court are all part of Costco's charm, too. But you can't really call yourself a Costco connoisseur unless you know how to decipher the price tags. One of the symbols that often appears on a price tag is the infamous asterisk. The lore of the asterisk dubs it the "death star," which marks the inevitable discontinuation of the item, allegedly indicating it is never coming back. But that's not the full truth — sometimes the item with an asterisk does return to shelves at a later time.

Advertisement

We spoke to Costco and got confirmation that items marked with an asterisk are indeed being discontinued ... for now. They could very well reappear at a later date or even remain in stock on Costco's online store. In other words, if the warehouse marks the price tag with an asterisk, it's not planning to restock it shortly, but that doesn't necessarily mean the item will be gone for good.