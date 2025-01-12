The Grocery Chain That Sells More Organic Produce Than Whole Foods

In Tasting Table's list of the absolute best grocery store chains for organic shopping in the U.S., Whole Foods is ranked first. But, when it comes to the organic produce aisle, one grocer has Whole Foods' sales beat and, if you can believe it or not, it's Costco. With everything from bargain flat screen TVs to packs of holiday cookies, organic produce might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Costco. But, a transcript from an earnings call with the chain's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, was reported in Huffpost as stating that the retailer did more than $4 billion in sales of organic produce, surpassing Whole Foods' results, which BMO Capital estimated to average out at about $3.6 billion per year in 2015.

So, while Whole Foods might be considered the gold standard for organic food shopping, Costco is doing numbers on its organic sales. Representing a fraction of the chain's $114 billion in total annual sales, Galanti himself said that Costco's trade in organic food started small before gaining steam. It reached $6 billion in sales in 2024 to make it the largest retailer of organic produce in the U.S., representing a huge number in terms of the total organic food industry. In fact, with about $70 billion in total industry sales, that $6 billion means that nearly 10% of all organic food sales are from Costco. It also means that organic food — once considered a hippy, health-fad category reserved for co-ops and farmers markets — has officially hit the mainstream market, and there's only more to come.

