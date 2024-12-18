The Beloved Holiday Cookie Pack That's Officially Back At Costco
It's been Christmas at Costco for a while now, with shoppers spotting its 2024 advent calendars in store as early as mid-September. But festivities are in full swing this week with the re-arrival of a beloved holiday cookie pack. The pack includes 60 full-size cookies, divided into dozen sections of five different flavors including Costco's fan favorite double nut, candy gem chip, double chocolate chip, brown butter sugar, and classic chocolate chunk cookies. That's a big improvement from the holiday cookie tray Costco put out last year, which only came with three different flavors. It is worth pointing out that it does come with a significant price increase, jumping from $9.99 for a 30 count to $24.99 for 60.
Served on a red plastic tray, these cookies are all ready for entertaining — even if you may not be. Pick them up ahead of your office potluck, or throw them in your freezer in case of a Christmas day dessert emergency to save yourself the trouble of firing up your oven last minute. But aside from alleviating the trouble of baking them yourself, the added variety of holiday cookies included in this cookie tray means there's something for everyone this year. The chocolate chunk, for instance, is nut free, as is the brown butter sugar cookie (which also serves as an option for any chocolate haters). Meanwhile the double nut cookies are there for those who need them, as are the double chocolate chunk cookies and candy gem chip cookies.
Other holiday season must-grabs from Costco
Not everyone has time to bake everything from scratch — especially during the busy holiday season. Whether you're planning on hosting or attending a few holiday themed parties over the coming weeks, Costco has you covered on the snacks. Along with a bottle of Kirkland Signature Champagne and a tray of holiday cookies, keep an eye out for any of the other items featured on Tasting Table's round up of Costco's 16 best holiday foods and drinks.
In addition to your cookies, things like the peppermint bark holiday mingle mix, and pumpkin pie should have you covered in the sweets department — and they likely won't be found too far away either. But, you can't forget to venture away from the bakery section to balance everything out with something savory too. For instance, the cranberry cinnamon goat cheese log or the cranberry jalapeño dip will make easy things to put out with crackers or veggies.
While you could never go wrong with a bottle of Champagne to wash it all down with, Costco has other, more festive, holiday party beverage options too. The high-ABV Kirkland Signature egg nog so-called 'wine cocktail' is an obvious choice — and it's delicious mixed with coffee or hot cocoa if you feel like taking things up a notch. Or, if nog isn't really your thing, a bottle of Martinelli's sparkling apple cider will serve as a worthy non-alcoholic option at any holiday party.