The Beloved Holiday Cookie Pack That's Officially Back At Costco

It's been Christmas at Costco for a while now, with shoppers spotting its 2024 advent calendars in store as early as mid-September. But festivities are in full swing this week with the re-arrival of a beloved holiday cookie pack. The pack includes 60 full-size cookies, divided into dozen sections of five different flavors including Costco's fan favorite double nut, candy gem chip, double chocolate chip, brown butter sugar, and classic chocolate chunk cookies. That's a big improvement from the holiday cookie tray Costco put out last year, which only came with three different flavors. It is worth pointing out that it does come with a significant price increase, jumping from $9.99 for a 30 count to $24.99 for 60.

Served on a red plastic tray, these cookies are all ready for entertaining — even if you may not be. Pick them up ahead of your office potluck, or throw them in your freezer in case of a Christmas day dessert emergency to save yourself the trouble of firing up your oven last minute. But aside from alleviating the trouble of baking them yourself, the added variety of holiday cookies included in this cookie tray means there's something for everyone this year. The chocolate chunk, for instance, is nut free, as is the brown butter sugar cookie (which also serves as an option for any chocolate haters). Meanwhile the double nut cookies are there for those who need them, as are the double chocolate chunk cookies and candy gem chip cookies.

