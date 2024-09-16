Costco's Whiskey Advent Calendar Is Back For 2024: Here's What's Inside
If you thought pumpkin spice season came to Starbucks too soon, don't go to Costco — shoppers are already finding popular Christmas treats along with 2024 whiskey advent calendars. Priced at around $240, give or take depending on the location you shop at, the advent calendar is marketed as a "whisky tour of the world" with 24 whiskeys from different countries to bring in (or get you through) the holidays. The outside of the box offers a look at what you might get to taste on any given day, featuring six whiskey brands from around the world: Green River bourbon whiskey from Kentucky, Mackmyra Svensk Ek whisky from Sweden, Nc'Nean whisky from the Scotland, Kavalan whisky from Taiwan, Lark whisky from Australia, and Hatozaki whisky from Japan. But that's only a handful of the worlds' continents that this advent calendar tour covers.
Some of the other whiskey bottles found inside Costco's "whisky tour of the world" include Indri Trini from India, Pokeno from New Zealand, M&H from Israel, Breckinridge from Colorado, Helsinki from Finland, Abasolo from Mexico, and Puni from Italy, amongst another dozen bottles of bourbons, single malts, ryes, and blends from other parts of the globe — totalling 20 different countries. Broken down, you'll be paying about $10 for every 50 mL of whiskey. Although, if you are considering grabbing one, you might consider waiting until early December when the boxes go on sale.
Costco's whiskey advent calendars of Christmas past
Just as it does with wine, beer, coffee, and imported cheese, the Costco whiskey advent calendar is a hallmark of the wholesaler's holiday season. This year, however, is a bit of an upgrade from the last — although that could depend on who you ask. In 2023, the world tour was much more dialed down geographically, focusing on whiskys sourced from all across Scotland. Unlike this year's box, some of the distillers were left undisclosed, but it did feature single and blended malts from the five major Scottish whiskey regions, including the Highlands, Lowlands, the Spyeside, Campbeltown, and the Islay.
While the two might differ geographically, the reviews seem to be rather consistent. Whiskey aficionados haven't seemed to be impressed by the short barrel times nor the distillers featured in this or last year's advent calendar — and most would probably tell you to take that money and spend it on one bottle of something extra special. But if you're just looking for a fun way to try different whiskeys, then Costco's advent calendar is perfect. Most customers say they enjoyed the experience, and even found a few new whiskys that they really liked. People agree that it was money well spent, but, being so early, there's no reason not to wait for it to go on sale.