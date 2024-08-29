A Popular Christmas Treat Was Spotted At Costco, Nearly 4 Months Early
Summer has not ended yet, and Reddit users have already spotted a popular Christmas treat at Costco nearly 4 months early. This holiday treat is none other than Italian panettone (or traditional Italian oven-baked cake) by Madi. With its signature festive red box, Madi Gran Panettone is unmistakable and already evoking holiday vibes before autumn hits.
People on Reddit are surprised to see Costco selling this holiday treat, which is often gifted during Christmas, out for sale so early. One Reddit user wrote, "Yikes. I'll keep this in mind the next time I gift one of these to my mom who inexplicably likes them. Little freaky that they can last that long." Another chimed in, "Halloween has been out since July and now Christmas is out in August? Something is very wrong with this timeline."
While it's surprising to see panettone — the lighter and more adored cousin of fruitcake, the Christmas dessert people love to hate — for sale so early, it appears Costco typically starts selling holiday products around the end of August. So don't be surprised if you start seeing our favorite holiday food and drinks for sale at Costco soon, like DIY gingerbread mansions, champagnes perfect for New Year's, and pumpkin pies.
Even if Costco sells holiday products months before the holidays, the products will likely sell out
While we're surprised to see holiday and Christmas products for sale before summer's end at Costco, it makes sense for the global retail giant to stock its shelves with festive treats. In fact, in the past, we've uncovered why you shouldn't hesitate to buy seasonal products at Costco when you see them on the shelves. Seasonal and holiday items often sell out quickly. Costco's selling and stocking strategies have created a fear of missing out (FOMO) mentality and culture amongst its fans and members.
It's this FOMO culture that makes people wait for hours in line whenever a new Costco opens, like the Okinawan location in Japan that opened on August 24, 2024. Fear of missing a good deal also causes popular products, like the viral durian ice cream or the delicious and convenient frozen dim sum to sell out so quickly. So don't be shocked to see shoppers stocking up on panettone in September and keeping the boxes of holiday cakes in their pantries until they're ready for gifting during Christmas. We won't judge you if you run to Costco to stock up on popular holiday products this week.