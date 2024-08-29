A Popular Christmas Treat Was Spotted At Costco, Nearly 4 Months Early

Summer has not ended yet, and Reddit users have already spotted a popular Christmas treat at Costco nearly 4 months early. This holiday treat is none other than Italian panettone (or traditional Italian oven-baked cake) by Madi. With its signature festive red box, Madi Gran Panettone is unmistakable and already evoking holiday vibes before autumn hits.

People on Reddit are surprised to see Costco selling this holiday treat, which is often gifted during Christmas, out for sale so early. One Reddit user wrote, "Yikes. I'll keep this in mind the next time I gift one of these to my mom who inexplicably likes them. Little freaky that they can last that long." Another chimed in, "Halloween has been out since July and now Christmas is out in August? Something is very wrong with this timeline."

While it's surprising to see panettone — the lighter and more adored cousin of fruitcake, the Christmas dessert people love to hate — for sale so early, it appears Costco typically starts selling holiday products around the end of August. So don't be surprised if you start seeing our favorite holiday food and drinks for sale at Costco soon, like DIY gingerbread mansions, champagnes perfect for New Year's, and pumpkin pies.