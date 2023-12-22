The Storied History Of Fruitcake: The Christmas Dessert People Love To Hate

In one fell swoop, late-night talk show host Johnny Carson triggered the modern-day demise of fruitcake. During an episode of "The Tonight Show" the late comedian famously quipped, "There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other." Viewers laughed. Fruitcakes became a punchline. In an instant, fruitcake morphed from a beloved seasonal tradition to the butt of jokes about its heft and longevity; ironically, the very same qualities that had rocketed it to its leading place among 20th-century holiday desserts.

Balk if you will, but Carson's words had staying power. In another much-chronicled incident, a one-line joke of his triggered a nationwide toilet paper shortage. Consider this: Just a few years prior to Carson's joke heard 'round the world, The Los Angeles Times featured the maligned confection in an article headlined "Fruitcake is a Holiday Must." The December 1953 article advised baking fruitcake early in the season because "well-aged cakes have a wonderfully soft, tender texture" while noting that curing the cake allows flavors to settle into "fragrant, subtle richness."

So how did we go from intentionally aging and nurturing fruitcake so it develops the nuanced — and beloved — flavors of sugary fruit and spice, to harping on its weight (some would say rich density) and extended shelf life (achieved by steadfastly curing the cake with rum or brandy over a period of weeks or months)? It's a long story that begins during the days of the Roman Empire.