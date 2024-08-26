For The Best Frozen Dim Sum, Run To Costco

As a Cantonese and Vietnamese food writer and cookbook author, I am discerning with my food, especially when it comes to dim sum. So imagine my surprise when I spotted at Costco affordable frozen har gow (or shrimp dumplings), spring rolls, and xiao long bao (or soup dumplings) — all dishes perfect for a dim sum feast. These are unexpectedly just as delicious as they are convenient and affordable.

The first dim sum product worthy of mentioning is the 40-piece Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce by Royal Asia. Each box costs about $16.49 at Costco, and depending on your location, you can find it for even cheaper. These frozen shrimp dumplings are easy to prepare (about 3 minutes in the microwave and 8 minutes via steaming) and they taste pretty close to the ones you would find in dim sum restaurants. Like Reddit users and Costco fans online, however, I am not a fan of the included soy ginger sauce, which is a bit sweet and gingery. You're better off eating these dumplings plain or drizzled with chili crisp. While the tapioca-based skin of these dumplings are legit, it's a little on the thick side.

Another amazing frozen dim sum you can find at Costco are the delicious soup dumplings from Eat Mila, and I'm not the only fan of these dumplings. In fact, Tasting Table has named them as our favorite frozen dumplings. Ready in about 11 minutes, these juicy soup dumplings are nearly restaurant-quality level.