Costco Shoppers In Japan Waited 5 Hours To Get Into The New Okinawa Location

The southern Japanese island of Okinawa has been looking forward to opening day of a local Costco for a while now, and the wait is finally over as of August 24, 2024. The grand opening was met with a surprisingly robust reception. According to a Reddit post, the line to get inside the 14,000-square-meter store covered a huge portion of the parking lot as hundreds of people started patiently lining up outside before the sun had yet risen.

Possibly due to just how large the crowd had become, the Costco in Okinawa's Nanjo City opened about three hours earlier than anticipated — sometime around 7 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.. Unfortunately, that didn't make the wait go any faster, as some people found themselves waiting a full five hours in line before they could finally get inside. Whether they were looking to enjoy Costco Japan's unique food court or stock up on Costco's delicious frozen dim sum, the new store must be pleased to see just how well received it's already been.

Alongside Costco's baseline offering of wholesale discounts on groceries and household goods, the Okinawa location will offer a pharmacy and gas station. It will be interesting to see how the arrival of this international grocery chain will affect local Okinawa businesses, but if the community's willingness to show up before dawn and wait for hours to get inside indicates anything, it's that there is a welcoming consumer market in the area looking to cash in on the brand's unique discount offerings.