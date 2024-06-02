The Absolute Worst Whiskey Brands From Around The World

People can have a diverse range of preferences when it comes to whiskey. A smooth wheated bourbon may appeal to some, whereas others may prefer a peat-forward Scotch malt. This can make choosing the worst whiskey brands tough, as we don't all dislike the same brands. However, there is plenty of whiskey out there that is just bad. Among the myriad brands competing for your business, some should just never be considered.

While determining the worst whiskey brands, I didn't want to just focus on the worst of the bottom shelf. I'll also include some pricier spirits that, while not the worst whiskeys in the world, offer poor taste and bad value. With my vast knowledge of whiskey acquired over many years of tasting, I've sampled the best and worst of the whiskey world. Here at Tasting Table, we love highlighting those great whiskeys to try, but here are the ones you should avoid.