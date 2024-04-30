Review: Yamazaki 12-Year Japanese Whisky Is An Elegant Yet Costly Whisky

Whisky enthusiasts such as myself have long accepted that Japan can produce whiskies to rival any country in the world, including Scotland. The Yamazaki 12 Year is a great example of the quality and clarity of these bottles. Crafted by the drinks giant Suntory, it's a testament to the craftsmanship of Japanese whisky. However, with Scottish 12-year bottles usually costing much less, it does raise questions about whether the Yamazaki 12 is worthy of both its admiration and price. That's what I set out to discover.

I had the pleasure of sampling this whisky first-hand courtesy of a bottle sent by Suntory. Far from my first bottle of Japanese whisky, I was eager to explore how it compared to other bottles I've sampled from the land of the rising sun. Also, I wanted to see how it stacks up against similarly aged bourbon and Scotch. With my experience as a seasoned whisky lover, I'll be able to give an honest and fair assessment of just how good Yamazaki 12 is. Along the way, I'll delve into the storied depths of this brand and see if it offers good value for money.

