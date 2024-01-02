Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Macallan is a big name in the world of scotch, and Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old is an excellent bottle to be aware of if you want to dive into this tasty realm of whisky. It's a single-malt scotch that boasts all the typical characteristics you'd expect of a bottle in this category, but that's made different by the fact that it's aged in both Oloroso sherry seasoned oak casks from Europe and America.

Like all single malt scotches, Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old is made from 100% malted barley, and this bottle rings in at 43% ABV. Most scotch drinkers enjoy their dram neat or on the rocks, and this one will certainly fit the bill if you're looking to drink something sans mixers.

There's a lot of history steeped in the story of the Macallan distillery, and there's a lot of flavor in this variety of scotch. From the origins of the brand to the nuances of the bottle, I'm combining research, my experience as a bartender, and my own opinions of the bottle to bring you a complete bottle guide.

